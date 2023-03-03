Kent J. Wallace, 82, of Oswego, passed on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Oswego, Kent was the son of the late Lloyd Albert and Reta Leona (DuBois) Wallace.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:40 pm
Kent was raised in Fulton and was a graduate of Fulton High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Oswego. He was a beloved elementary teacher at Volney Elementary for many years. Kent was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved cars and enjoyed socializing with his very special group of friends. Kent adored his family and looked forward to time spent with them. He also loved his special cat Rosie.
Kent is survived by his children Amy B. (Tom) Van Horn of Oswego, Kent J. “Jamie” (Stefany) Wallace of Rhode Island, Aaron S. Wallace of Virginia, and step-son Michael J. Porter of Oswego. Kent also leaves behind his brother Barry Wallace, grandchildren Kylie Wallace, Kenna Wallace, Evana Wallace, Matthew Wallace, Annabelle Wallace, Megan Scullin, Kelsey Porter, and Macaulay Porter, and great-grandchildren Jordyn Hollenbeck, Jillian Hollenbeck, Kinsley Hollenbeck, Andrea Hollenbeck, and Blake McRainey.
In addition to his parents, Kent was predeceased by his wife Ann L. (Sweeney) Wallace in 2005.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Parish and Shrine. Entombment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
