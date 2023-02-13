Kent Graziano, 90, of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a sudden attack of illness. He was born in Oswego, NY, to the late August and Thelma (Coe) Graziano. Kent has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. He co-owned and operated Uly’s Seafood, Fulton, NY, for 37+ years. As a young boy growing up on a farm he enjoyed horseback riding. Then as he became older he and his wife loved to ski with their sons. Kent always enjoyed attending marching band shows and being supportive of his sons’ endeavors. In his later years he continued by being a fan of all his grandchildren’s activities. He was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia Graziano. Kent is survived by their children: Kent (Arlene) Graziano of TX, Joseph (Mary) Graziano of Camillus, NY; and Andrew (Tammy) Graziano of Hastings, NY; his brothers: Calvin (Diane) Graziano of Pittsford, NY and Donald (Pat) Graziano of Palmyra, VA; 4 grandchildren: Russell, Paris, Kate and Biaggio and several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY, followed with the Funeral Service at noon on Saturday in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Donations may be made to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue at the website: www.gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.