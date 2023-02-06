Ken Viertel

Ken Viertel, of New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2023.

Ken was born on Long Island (Patchogue) on Dec. 4, 1963. His family moved to Oswego, NY, in 1970, where he attended school at St Mary’s, Bishop Cunningham High School, and Oswego High School. He attended Alfred State University, Oswego State University, and Empire State College, where he received a BS in Information Systems.

