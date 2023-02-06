Ken Viertel, of New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2023.
Ken was born on Long Island (Patchogue) on Dec. 4, 1963. His family moved to Oswego, NY, in 1970, where he attended school at St Mary’s, Bishop Cunningham High School, and Oswego High School. He attended Alfred State University, Oswego State University, and Empire State College, where he received a BS in Information Systems.
Ken served in the US Air Force from 1986- 1990, honorably discharged as Sergeant NCO E-4 with top secret clearance.
Ken spent most of his career as a field service engineer in a variety of industries, most recently with Sweet Green Restaurant chain in New York City.
Ken was a true Renaissance man. There was nothing he couldn’t do, and no one he wouldn’t help if he could. He had the biggest heart, was kind to all, and his sense of humor was unparalleled. His children loved and adored him, as he did them; he was incredibly proud of the grown-ups they had become. Raising them in Geneva, NY, he was a devoted father; from cheering on Brandon and Christian at every soccer game they played, to wearing fancy hats at every tea party with Abbie and to skiing double-black diamond trails with Sydney. He found the love of his life, his wife Audrey later in life, and was deeply loved. His many nieces and nephews knew him as an uncle they could always turn to, someone that could make them smile.
Ken is survived by his parents, Marjorie and Bruce Viertel; his wife, Audrey Mitch; his children, Brandon, Christian, and Abigail, and step-daughter Sydney; his siblings Nancy (Mark) Kogler, Richard (Lisa) Viertel, Linda Fasano, Stephanie (Michael) Hausladen, Marj (Rory) Callaghan; a variety of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs Groot and Luna.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program. A memorial service will be held in Geneva at a future date.
