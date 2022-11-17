Kelly Lee Mosher, 62, of Oswego, NY, courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her home. She was also a Box Manager at the Salt City Theater, Syracuse, and Executive Director and founding member of the Oswego Children’s Theater. Currently, Kelly was working as the Drama Teacher at Trinity Catholic School, Oswego. Kelly was a member of the First Congregational Church of New Haven. She was never afraid to volunteer within the community or at her church. She enjoyed being a past Leader with the Girl Scouts and 4-H and a youth choir director. Kelly was a member and block leader with the Oswego Renaissance and the Community Garden. She was also involved with the Oswego County Poverty Program and member of the Oswego Drama Boosters. She and her husband lovingly opened their home for many years to several homeless people and to 10 foreign exchange students from the following countries: Hungary, China, Brazil, France, Sweden, Kenji, Germany, and Venezuela. Kelly was also a lover of many types of creatures such lizards, turtles and her favorite cat — “Clarence.” She was someone who appreciated the Arts and passed her love of music and performance on to her children. Kelly is survived by her husband of 43 years: Wayne Mosher of Oswego; their 4 children: Lyndsie Lee (Ken) Jones of Cortland, NY, Richard Patrick (Vinita) Mosher of Oswego, Amanda Lee (Michael) Kaine of SC, and Erik Martin (Gina Mazzoli) Mosher of Oswego; her parents: Richard “Dick” and Sharon L. (Babcock) Johnson of Oswego; her 2 siblings: Richard S. (Karen) Johnson of Baldwinsville, NY, and Kristyn Lee (Tyrone) Johnson-Neuland of Oswego. Kelly is also grandma to ten beloved grandchildren: Odin, Arianna, Ethan, Olive, Leo, Ivan, Elliot, Lavender, Gracie, and Finley, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Service held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. 1st St., Oswego, with Pastor David Daley of the First Congregational Church of New Haven officiating. Following the service the family will greet friends and family at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be held privately. The family of Kelly wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Dr. Seth, Dr. Mix and their staff for their unending compassionate care and support. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Attn. Lorraine Katt: 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001 or at Cancer.org/hopelodgenyc (this organization housed Kelly and Wayne during a 7-week treatment session in NYC free of charge and they want to help give this opportunity to others that have similar needs while courageously fighting this horrible disease.) The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY, has care of the arrangements.
