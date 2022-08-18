Kelly J. O’Reilly, 54, of Lantana, Florida, passed away unexpetedly on July 23, 2022.
Kelly was the daughter of Judith (Cahill) O’Reilly and the late Harold O’Reilly.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 8:27 am
Kelly worked as an independent insurance agent for ABI Insurance Agency in Green Acres, Florida. She was a member of the Eagles of Boyton Beach, Florida, and the Lantana Chamber of Commerce. While living in California, she was a member of the Screen Actors Guild in LA. She loved her family and spent a great deal of time with her parents, until her dad’s passing in 2012, and then her mom in Florida. Kelly loved spending weekends with her mom relaxing at her community pool.
Kelly was a free spirit who embraced life, loved the people around her, and enjoyed traveling the US. Born in Oswego, she spent time living in Florida, California, and Tennessee before settling in Lantana, Florida. She had an infectious personality and a big smile. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Kelly is survived by her loving mother Judy and her sister Kathy (Richard) Kelner of Fayetteville, niece Julia Kelner of Boston, nephew Brian Kelner of Ballston Lake, an aunt Barbara Gardner of Oswego, several cousins and her furry “kids” Bullwinkle, Judah, and Zsa Zsa.
She was predeceased by her father Harold O’Reilly, her maternal grandparents Francis (Jumper) and Jessi Cahill, and her paternal grandmother Mabel (O’Reilly) Kelly and her furry “son” Rocky.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Kelly’s funeral services and burial will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
