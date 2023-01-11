Keith J. Bracy, 67, of Scriba, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by his children.
Born in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of the late George and Joan (Worden) Bracy.
Keith worked as a boilermaker for local #175 since 1973 and retired in 2011. He loved spending time at Scriba Town Inn, playing basketball and working on everyone’s vehicles but his own. He was a loving and caring father to his three children, along with his four grandchildren. He had a heart of gold with a tough exterior but would always drop everything when he was needed. He loved his animals dearly, they were by his side every step of the way. He was definitely a man of 9 lives. His yelling will be deeply missed by many.
Surviving is the mother of his children Susette (Sarat) Berlin; his children Christopher Bracy of Scriba, Sarah Bracy of Oswego, and Kaitlin (John) Demass Jr. of Volney; his brother Gregory (Lori) Bracy of Oswego; and sister Candy Martino of West Virginia. He also leaves behind four adored grandchildren: Jace Purdy, Isaac Gougeon, Elena Guzman, and Reese Demass.
In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by two sisters, Cindy Bracy and Carla Suarez, and his step-father Richard Hamm.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
