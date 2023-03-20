Kathleen Ann Gregory, 55, of Utica, passed unexpectedly on March 14, 2023.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Valerie Reynolds Hill and the late Fredrick Hill.
Kathy graduated from Oswego High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Herkimer Community College. Kathy was a test baby for Gerber, she worked at a local nursing home, New Street Day Care, Fashion Bug clothing store, and Hawthorn and Shanley Law Offices. She retired from the Oneida County Court System where she was a Senior Court Assistant for more than 23 years.
Kathy married the love of her life, Thomas Gregory, on Aug. 9, 2015. They rescued their beloved cat Searsha. Kathy was an outgoing, fun-loving person with a contagious laugh. She was a talented horn player and was in the Black Knights, Firebirds, and Northmen Drum Corps. She also enjoyed following the Utica Comets Hockey Team.
Kathy is survived by her mother Valerie Reynolds Hill of Oswego; her brothers Darren (Nicole) Hill and Sean Hill; and her sisters Renee (James) Mulcahey of Scriba, and Melissa (William) Hoefer. Also surviving are her in-laws Donald and Wanda Gregory; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cindy (Gregory) and Mark Pape; beloved nieces and nephews, James (Sue) Mulcahey, Chiane (Trevor) Million, Connor Mulcahey, Ryan Hill, Adam Hill, Tiffany Francesca Rositano, Caitlin Outtrim, Daniel and Yamile Teesdale, Eric Hoefer, and Sarah Miuccio; and great-nieces and nephews Raelynn Mulchaley, Ryleigh Mulcahey, Macen Mulcahey, Maverick Mulcahey, Paisley Milion, Pierce Maddox, Corbin and Savi Rositano and Athena and Apollo Teesdale. She was godmother to Shellyn (Boyer) Herrington, Raelynn Mulcahey, and Connor Mulcahey. She also leaves behind her special friend Rachel Lindusky.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. with service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
