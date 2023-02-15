Karen Lee Mosher, 82, of Oswego, passed peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023, surrounded in the love of her family.
Born in Syracuse, Karen graduated from St. Anthony of Padua High School. She married Ken Mosher, the love of her life 64 years ago. Together they built a family and businesses.
A treasured wife, mom, and grandma, Karen is remembered with gratitude for her immeasurable strength, faith, kindness and selflessness — and the love that seemed to create miracles for others. She embraced everyone she met with immense and sincere compassion without judgement. She loved books and crosswords, and enjoyed sharing her words of appreciation in heart-felt thank you notes. A gifted listener and thoughtful writer, she always remembered the details that matter. Karen was a gentle and constant protector of her loved ones and the planet, and an admired hero to those she loved fiercely. She is remembered with joy for the love she gave freely, the smile you could hear in her voice, the endless supply of tissues and gum she always had in her purse and her desire for each conversation to close with laughter.
Karen is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Herbert Mosher and children Kelli (JC) Mosher-Maness, Kim Bellardini, Kenneth V. (Susan) Mosher, Kevin (Marsha) Mosher, Kristin (Bill) Mosher-Wallauer, and Kati (Jeff) Chambers. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Matthew Bellardini, Maria Bellardini, Brent (Christa) Mosher, Brandon (Holly Ann) Mosher, Hayley Mosher, Holley Mosher, and Liam Hatfield.
Services will be held privately under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karen’s name to Planned Parenthood, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Saint Francis House, or Hospice of CNY.
