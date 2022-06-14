June (Gehm) Tryon, age 83, passed away on December 30, 2021, in Oswego, NY. She was born June 26, 1938, in Syracuse, NY, and grew up in Rochester. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Beatrice Gehm. She graduated from Charlotte High School in Rochester in 1956; State University of New York at Oswego in 1960; then taught third grade in Montgomery County, Maryland, until 1965. Returning to Oswego, she worked at Oswego County BOCES and St. Paul’s Academy, from which she retired in 1998.
She was active in her church her entire life serving in various leadership roles at the Minetto United Methodist Church. In addition to her church activities, she volunteered in the Staff Development Office at Oswego Hospital, was a member of the New Horizon’s Chorus, and member and past president of PEO in Oswego. She was an Oswego Rotary Paul Harris fellow.
June was an active letter writer, often sharing words of comfort inspired by several serious health issues she herself had suffered. She corresponded regularly for more than two decades with a pen pal, Carolyn Atkinson of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Isle, Canada, until her death in 2021. June enjoyed travel and staying at country inns, especially in New England, and had visited most of the covered bridges in the northeast U.S.
June is survived by her husband Vernon of 61 years, sons Steven (Kimberly) of Mexico, and Daniel (Robin) of Oswego; four grandchildren, Kristen Tryon of Syracuse, Sarah (Tyler) Greenleaf of Pennellville, Lydia and Jordan of Oswego; two great-grandchildren, Everleigh Olive Greenleaf and Wesley Oliver Greenleaf; sister, Janet (Gehm) Myers-Rauscher of Rochester, and nieces Donna (Daniel) Metherell of Spencerport, and Diane (David) Lane of Bloomfield.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of June’s Life on Saturday, June 25, gathering from 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at the Minetto United Methodist Church. Service will be viewable online from MinettoUMC.org (Use yellow “Click Here” button to join the service). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Minetto United Methodist Church, PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.
Burial of the cremains will take place at Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
