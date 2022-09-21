Judith A. Geitner

Judith A. Geitner, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in her home. She was born June 22, 1938, in Grand Rapids, MI, to the late Homer N. and Myrtle L. Patterson. Judith is survived by her husband of over 60 years, E. Peter Geitner, and since retiring to Carlisle she has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

She earned her BA degree in Home Economics from Michigan State University in 1960 and was granted her Adult Education Certification to teach consumer education in home economics by the University of the State of New York in 1970.

