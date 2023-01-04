It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94, who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on Jan. 3, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Brockport, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools
Joyce was always her happiest when socializing and laughing with family and friends whether it be at a party, a square dance, or a game of cards. She loved life and all it had to offer.
She adored her husband Kirk of 54 years and the times the couple spent cruising the Lake Ontario shoreline and the Thousand Islands; these were some of her most blissful days. In retirement, they explored the United States in their RV which gave her much joy, as their days were filled with new adventures and new people to meet.
Joyce’s hands were seldom still, as she raised four children and still had time to create smocked garments, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and knitting, making everything from sweaters to mittens for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to bake, pies were her specialty.
Joyce was an active volunteer for Oswego County 4-H Club, First United Methodist Church in Oswego, and Burlington, Vermont.
Through the years she held positions at Kodak, St. Regis, Columbia Mills, and Oswego High School as a reading resource coordinator. She retired from the Oswego High School.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Stanley “Kirk” Holly in 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Steve) Small of Clifton Park, Joan (Thomas) Pelis of Brewerton, Lynn (Dave) Mirisola of Cape Neddick, ME; and one son, Mark (MaryFrances) Holly of Colchester. VT; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place for the loving compassionate care they provided to their mother over the past five years.
Contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter 5015 Campus Wood Drive Syracuse, NY 13057, or McHarrie Life Foundation, 7740 Meigs Road, Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13027.
The family will be holding a gathering in August to celebrate Joyce’s life when relatives and friends can be together.
Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
