Joyce H. Tovey, 90, of Avon, CT, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022. She was the oldest child of the late Raymond J. Heagerty and Marion Quinn Heagerty. Joyce graduated from Oswego High School as valedictorian of the class of 1950. She was awarded a generous scholarship to Nazareth College, Rochester, NY.
Joyce married the late Thomas E. Tovey in 1960 and raised their family in Whitesboro, NY.
She was proud of the contributions she made to and valued her colleagues at, Marathon Paper, Kelsey Hayes, and several other organizations where she worked as an Administrative Assistant and Executive Secretary. She retired from Kelsey Hayes in 1992.
Joyce enjoyed reading, movies, going out to lunch, and scenic drives, especially during peak foliage. Tom and Joyce spent dozens of summers at Sandy Cove, Piseco Lake, NY, with many beloved friends and later enjoyed spending time with their neighbors on Orchid Street in Lady Lake, FL. After Tom’s death, Joyce moved to Connecticut and was warmly welcomed into the community at Middlewoods of Farmington.
Joyce is survived by her four children Marion Morton (Frank Cirillo), Margaret Haldeman (Charles), Paul Tovey (Bonita), and Thomas R. Tovey (Christine Collins), her three granddaughters Katharine Haldeman, Allison Tovey, and Amanda Tovey, her sister, Diane Osetek of Oswego, her sister- and brother-in-law, Dawn and Bob Dashner (Oswego) and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce is predeceased by her brother, William Heagerty, and sister, Marilyn Dann, sister- and brother-in-law Ruth and Walter Sova, sister- and brother-in-law Carol and Ronald Sova, sisters-in-law Rose Heagerty and Joan Heagerty, and brothers-in-law Joseph Osetek and Bill Dann.
Friends and family are invited to funeral services on Nov. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shephard Church, 50 E. Mohawk Street, Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to “Middlewoods of Farmington Resident Council” in remembrance of Joyce: Middlewoods of Farmington, c/o Resident Council, 509 Middle Road, Farmington, CT 06032
