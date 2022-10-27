Joyce H. Tovey

Joyce H. Tovey

Joyce H. Tovey, 90, of Avon, CT, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022. She was the oldest child of the late Raymond J. Heagerty and Marion Quinn Heagerty. Joyce graduated from Oswego High School as valedictorian of the class of 1950. She was awarded a generous scholarship to Nazareth College, Rochester, NY.

Joyce married the late Thomas E. Tovey in 1960 and raised their family in Whitesboro, NY.

Recommended for you