Josephine H. O’Brien

Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.
She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Josie will be missed by all, for her quick wit, determined nature “testarda” and for her tasty meatballs, deviled eggs and her buy one get one “give aways”.
Josephine is survived by her son, Daniel (Karen) O’Brien, Jr. of Fulton; her step-grandchildren, Corrin and Jake Messing of Healdsburg, California, Jenica Acome of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and step-great-grandchildren Goldie and Dia Messing as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Daniel O’Brien Sr. in 1995; her brothers Victor and Anthony Cavone, Henry, Vincent “Jimmy”, Sam, James “Straz” and Louie Strazzere; an infant sister, Rosa Strazzere and by her sisters Anna Cutuli and Mary Strazzere.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Contributions in Josie’s memory may be made to the Oswego County SPCA, P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069. Condolences for the O’Brien family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.
