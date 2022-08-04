Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke.
Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 11:38 am
Joe is survived by his two children: Todd Witkum and his wife Malissa of Brookline, NH, and Kim Witkum of Derry, NH. 5 grandchildren: Samantha Zombik, Jessica Normand, Hanae, Mari and Joe Witkum, and one great-grandson who was the light of his world, Benjamin Zombik. His favorite Sister Gail Witkum DeGregory; brothers Eddie and his wife Pat Witkum of Westford Mass., Bob and his wife Pam of Salisbury Mass. Brothers Jack, Dale, Scott, Glen and Randy Witkum. Beloved Uncle Joe to many nieces and nephews and numerous friends up and down the east coast.
Joe was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was also deployed to Washington DC during the 1968 riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King.
A lifetime member of BPOE Elks Lodge 2080 Tewksbury and belonged to the Tewksbury DAV and VFW.
A member of Local 4 Operating Engineers, Joe worked for heavy equipment companies around New England with time at Harnum crane & rigging services. After retiring, he enjoyed winters in Brooksville, Florida. Always a builder, he fabricated a one-seater, street-legal roadster for fun and towed it around the country in the infamous Hucaduca Express. He was an expert welder and an inventor of gadgets. Having artistic ability, he built race car replica models, painted murals in his home, and would give away his drawings that he so thoughtfully made for his people.
Joe was a passionate super modified race fan. He was the proud owner of #85 super modified campaigned at Oswego Speedway. He enjoyed sharing stories detailing events, wins and losses, spins, and victories. He could visually recall with intricate details the fabrication set-up of performing race cars. Never one to pass by a yard sale, or haggle a “Great Deal.” As a lover of music, you could always count on a great rendition of 16 candles.
Joe was fiercely loyal to friends and did many a good deed for those in need.
We appreciate his Oswego buddies Dougie and Joe for their friendship and loyalty. Joe thought the world of you both.
Please join us to celebrate “Uncle Joe” at the Elks, 777 South St., Tewksbury, MA, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 for a celebration of life.
Services in Oswego are pending.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
