Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.
He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 5:25 pm
Joe was born in the Women’s Infirmary in Manhattan, NY, on Dec. 22, 1943, to the late Joseph Sr. and Stella (Sawicki) Rotolo. He later moved to Brooklyn, where he grew up and discovered his love of boating and swimming.
Joe graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. He also swam for the Lakers Swim Team and set several school records.
He taught Industrial Arts at Marcellus High School and Oswego High School, finishing his career as a Driver’s Education teacher. He loved the kids at OHS and was a popular teacher. Joe was also an avid sailor and founder of the OHS sailing club.
Joe was a scuba diver, boater, snowmobiler, avid hunter, and drove four-wheelers…he liked spending time outdoors. He was well traveled, taking adventures with his son to Australia, Fiji, Costa Rica, Belize, and Brazil.
He loved hosting Harborfest Parties at Wright’s Landing on his beloved “Stella”, named after his mother. He served on the board of the Maritime Foundation and was involved in fundraising.
Joe also gave back to the community, and he often helped families anonymously. He even rode across Lake Ontario as Santa Claus on a Coast Guard cutter on several occasions, on behalf of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.
Joe also loved his chocolate turtles, and would often give them out to whomever he saw.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, online at www.alz.org
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
