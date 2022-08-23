Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.

He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo.

