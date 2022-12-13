Jonathan E. Crego

Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005-2015, stationed at Schoffield Barracks in O’hauwo, HI, and Ft Bragg, NC, during that time. During that time Jon did two deployments in Iraq and one deployment in Afghanistan. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 2015. He served in the Army National Guard from 2015-2020 where he received an Honorable Discharge with Disability. He graduated from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy in 2018.  Jon was a firefighter with the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, a member of VFW #5885, the American Legion #268, as well as the Evergreen Hills Golf Course.  Jon also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.  He loved being around family.  Jon attended the Bible Baptist Church in Scriba.

