Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego. passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School.
Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005-2015, stationed at Schoffield Barracks in O’hauwo, HI, and Ft Bragg, NC, during that time. During that time Jon did two deployments in Iraq and one deployment in Afghanistan. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 2015. He served in the Army National Guard from 2015-2020 where he received an Honorable Discharge with Disability. He graduated from the Mohawk Valley Police Academy in 2018. Jon was a firefighter with the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, a member of VFW #5885, the American Legion #268, as well as the Evergreen Hills Golf Course. Jon also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors. He loved being around family. Jon attended the Bible Baptist Church in Scriba.
Surviving besides his parents are his children Emma and Parker Crego; his brothers, Jeremy (Britney Hoffman) Crego of Clarence, NY, Justin (Savaria) Crego of Baker City, OR, and Joshua (Samantha) Crego of Fulton, NY; the love of his life, Angelique (Angel) McDuffie and “son” Jackson; his nieces and nephews, Isabella (Bella), Oliver, Stevie, Charlie, Colton and Reagan; his maternal grandmother, Jeanette France of Fulton; and his buddy, “Steve the dog”. Jon is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Edward “Joe” France as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 3-6 p.m. Services to follow. Immediately following the services, a celebration of life will be held at the Bible Baptist Church fellowship hall at 18 Simpson Drive, Scriba.
