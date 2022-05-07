John William Saternow, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in his home in San Diego, California. He was the son of John and Dianne “Dee” (DeCastro) Saternow of Oswego
Born and raised in Oswego, NY, where his impact can still be felt today through his many friends and family members residing there, John’s love for new adventures took him to exciting places on the East Coast and West Coast after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America with a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts.
John’s enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit, as well as his love for golf and sunshine, brought him from New York City to San Francisco, and eventually to San Diego, where he started many successful business endeavors. His passion for life was contagious, and he lived every minute of his life to the fullest, making lifelong friends and lasting memories wherever he went. He had an eye for fine foods, wine, clothes, good hair, great calves, and crafted a mean cocktail, always making sure his signature Side Car had the most perfectly clear ice cube.
Family was everything to John. He especially loved his nieces, Gwenyth and Rozalyn Weier, and his nephews, Ryder and Cameron Saternow, and made it a point to come home to Oswego every chance he got. While John’s passing has left a hole in the lives of his beloved family members, friends, and colleagues, his charisma, charm, and many, many great memories will be celebrated and carried on through his parents, John and Dee; his sister, Amber (Christopher) Weier; his brother, Nick (Amanda) Saternow; his significant other, Stephanie Yap; and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends who were family, and family who were friends.
Calling hours and a celebration of John’s life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second St. in Oswego.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Christ the Good Shepherd Church at St. Joseph’s, 240 West 1st St. in Oswego.
John’s golf game was his pride and joy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Tee, https://firsttee.org/, a youth development organization that empowers kids and teens through the game of golf; or to a charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.