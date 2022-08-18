Our Hero, John Oscar Blodgett, went to charm the Heavens above on April 24, 2022.
He was born in Hannibal, NY, on Aug. 26, 1934, in his grandparent’s home on State Route 34, to Glenn and Norine (Perkins) Blodgett.
He attended and graduated high school in Hannibal, NY. While in HS he was on the Basketball and Baseball teams, and wanted to play Football but his father said no. He could play any sport he wanted to, but not Football. He was an exceptional athlete and played Baseball long after HS. He played Minor league ball for the Deland Red Bats in Deland, Florida, as the pitcher from 1953-1955, when he suffered a shoulder injury. His career record included 35 wins/18 losses and a 3.29 ERA in his career. He continued to play baseball/softball for many years to come, first for the US Air Force & later in local leagues around Oswego & Fulton. He enjoyed the game as much as the camaraderie during & after the games.
He married the love of his life, Caryl “Annie B.” Holbrook, on May 6, 1961.They shared a couple of years of fun with neighborhood friends in their first home in Liverpool, NY. They were having the time of their life as a young couple in love. They had 3 children while living there: Garth (Sue) Blodgett, Sherry Krawczyk (Steve Colbert) and Michele (Sam) Gabriele. This brought him 9 beautiful grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He loved them all very much and encouraged them in all they did. He wanted them to be smart, and hopefully follow his example, to build wonderful lives, work hard, have jobs they loved and could support their families with, and to love their family & friends more than anything. He worked for the Davey Tree company until they decided he needed a job that would afford them a larger home to raise their children & build a retirement. They moved to their home on Seneca Hill, when the kids were small, and he started his job with Niagara Mohawk. He always thought Niagara Mohawk was a great job, but we knew it was great because of employees like him. He started with the tree crew and helped with storm damage all over the county and surrounding areas. He spent one week in Cape Cod as it battled Hurricane Bob starting Aug. 19, 1991. He made many friends while working long hours and often talked fondly of the people he met, their kindness & friendships formed. He, alongside our mom, transformed the house into a loving home, where they stayed until the kids were grown and on their own. He taught his family how to grow a garden and raise animals to include pigs, chicken, and sheep. He wanted his children to know how to live off the land. These lessons are understood and appreciated now, more than then.
He bought a piece of family land, with his Annie B., on State Route 34 in Hannibal on July 18, 1978. It contained an old tobacco drying barn which he loved. The land and barn brought such joy to his days as he restored it, little by little. Every moment spent there was magical for him, whether alone or with family and friends. It is still fondly remembered as The Happy Hunting Ground. When they decided to sell their home on Seneca Hill, he built a condominium in the south end of the barn. They enjoyed living there in the summer for many years to come.
He moved with his love to Delray Beach, Florida, as snowbirds to start. They both disliked cold and winter, and spent 24 years there, the last 8 years they were permanent residents. He loved the weather, beach, foliage, food, and the many wonderful friends he made while playing poker, frolicking on the beach, having parties, and working to care for their home and neighbors. He helped anyone in need, at any hour they called. He felt foot loose and fancy free in Florida until his last breath.
He loved to dance, sing, & play guitar — often serenading us as we left with friends to have fun. Occasionally being pulled up on stage in places like Sloppy Joe’s in Key West to croon away to the crowd. He loved to travel and see shows in Las Vegas, and they enjoyed many wonderful weeks there. He enjoyed a great game of video poker, trying to outsmart the machine, and occasionally succeeded.
We loved the trips to Southwick Beach for 2 weeks every summer for years. The time was magical and full of fun. They had so many friends there and shared so much laughter.
Later in life, he enjoyed many wonderful weeks on the St. Lawrence. He loved life on the river and stayed at many different islands over the years.
His Friday night bowling on the Best Bros. team, were nights legends were made of. He often laughed and talked about those nights, and especially the early years when they would repeatedly get kicked out of the league for their shenanigans.
He was always an avid reader, learning everything he could on many subjects. He loved his Louie L’Amour westerns and read them many times thru his life. His heart was as big as the prairie in Open Range, his favorite movie, which he watched every time it was on TV. It brought him the same joy each time he watched it.
He loved his single malt scotch. He would taste it and his eyes would lite up. He talked about the wonderful flavors he tasted in the clear brown liquid and encouraged us to take a taste if we wanted. The way he sang about it, like a cricket on a warm summer’s night, you would think it was going to be good. It was not. We wish we could have taken him on a tour of the Scotch distilleries in Scotland, but our time ran out. We know he enjoyed it enough in this life, to cover the next.
He was predeceased in life by his parents, Glenn and Norine (Perkins) Blodgett, his son-in-law Mike Krawczyk, his in-laws George “Fred” & Phyllis Holbrook and many wonderful Aunts/Uncles, cousins, family, and friends. We hope he had many wonderful reunions with those he has missed for so long.
So, what do you call someone larger than life? Someone who could ease hot tempers with a kind word and smile. Someone who loved his family and friends more than life. Someone as strong as an ox, but gentle as a lamb. Someone whose laugh lit up a room and made everyone feel warm and welcome. Someone who always lent a huge “bear paw” helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. We lovingly called him Pup or Dad. He packed more into 87 years on this Earth than most people would pack in if they lived 160 years. He did not waste one minute of the time given to him on this earth. He made this world a better place for all that knew him. We were blessed to call him husband, father, & friend and to share our lives with him. He will be missed forever.
His family will hold a memorial gathering in his honor at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego, NY, on Aug. 27, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. We hope our family, friends and all who loved John, will stop to tell us a story or two, and share some food and drink to help celebrate his life.
