John Long Wilson

John Long Wilson, “Duke,” was a loving father, a loyal and devoted husband, a friend, and a fly fisherman with a passion for environmental conservation. He peacefully swam into the stream in the sky on June 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Helena, Montana, at the age of 75.

John was born to John and Jane Wilson on Nov. 7, 1946, in Oswego, New York. He is preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Jennifer Donahue. His older sister, Jane Kretchmann (Clair) lives in Tucson, Arizona.

