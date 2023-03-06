John (Jack) Clifford Shutts

John (Jack) Clifford Shutts

The heavens received a beautiful soul on Feb. 27, 2023, as John (Jack) Clifford Shutts passed from this earthly life to his forever life.

Jack was born Oct. 9, 1944, in Oswego, NY, to Bernard and Mabel (Harkin) Shutts. Jack grew up in Hannibal, New York, attended Hannibal schools and served as an altar boy for Our Lady of the Rosary church in his younger years.

