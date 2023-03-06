The heavens received a beautiful soul on Feb. 27, 2023, as John (Jack) Clifford Shutts passed from this earthly life to his forever life.
Jack was born Oct. 9, 1944, in Oswego, NY, to Bernard and Mabel (Harkin) Shutts. Jack grew up in Hannibal, New York, attended Hannibal schools and served as an altar boy for Our Lady of the Rosary church in his younger years.
Jack proudly served in the US Army from 1965-1967 where he served his tour in Vietnam. He then served 14 years in the National Guard.
Jack married Connie Gilmore on June 15, 1968, and spent 51 years together until her passing in 2019.
Jack was employed by Alcan Aluminum in Oswego for 38 years until retirement. After retirement he worked for Al Chase Enterprises.
Jack was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and volunteering at the Manasota Elks Club #2734 where he was awarded the Elks Distinguished Citizenship award.
Jack is a survived by his fiancé, Mickie Beck; two sisters, Marlene (Larry) Sutcliffe, Pam (Chuck) Gilbert. Brother, Jim (Barb) Shutts; sister-in-law, Barb Moody; nieces, Terri Mitchell, Dawn Forsythe, Laurie Metelsky, Sheri VanSlyke, Jennifer LeBlanc, Morgan, Lindsay and Brianna Moody, Katie Cutro, Samatha Cutro; nephews, Ron Sutcliffe, Jamie Shutts (deceased), Rob Moody, Brian Moody, Eric Moody, Cole Moody, Logan Moody, Mike Cutro and Jack’s little buddies Christian and Chase Cutro.
Jack chose cremation. A celebration of Life with military rites, will be held March 25 at the Manasota Elks #2734, Bradenton, FL, from 4-8 p.m. and April 15 at Harbour Hall in Oswego, NY, from 6-9 p.m.
Thank you for your service, Jack, and making so many people’s hearts full. You will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.
