John Anthony Paeno, 65, passed away at home on June 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 16, 1957 in Oswego, New York, and has resided in Florida since 2003.
A loving and devoted father and husband, John is survived by his two children, John Nicholas Paeno and Anthony Bartholomew Paeno; as well as his wife of 44 years, Lynne (Cronk) Paeno; his sister, Joanne Teifke; his sister-in-law, Jackie Paeno; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Paeno and his parents, Mayme Paeno and John Paeno.
John was a graduate of Oswego High School Class of 1975 and attended Cayuga County Community College earning his associate’s degree in 1977. He is a graduate of Leadership Oswego County, class of 1996. His career included more than 10 years in the housing department at SUNY Oswego as the Head of Maintenance at Historic Fort Ontario before moving to Florida and building his own company, CGT Kayaks and Calusa Ghost Tours, with his son, John Nicholas. Through his business he turned his love of local history into walking and paddling history tours for the community.
John loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid fisherman, kayaker, biker, and gardener. He fought throughout his career for workers’ rights, clean water, and the betterment of his community of Bonita Springs that he loved. He served as a delegate for the 1993 Clinton Presidential election, where he and his wife attended one of the Inaugural Balls. He was instrumental in founding the Bonita Springs Downtown Alliance, where he served as President.
A celebration of life for John will take place in the coming weeks in Bonita Springs, Florida for his family, friends, and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hope Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.