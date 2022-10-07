John A. Duver

John A. Duver

John A. Duver, age 90, a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in 1932 in Fulton, NY, to the late John Paul and Veronica Wujcik Duver.

He graduated from Fulton High School in 1950, enlisting in the US Army after graduation. During his four-year enlistment, he served stateside at Fort Knox and Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Following his time in the Army, John joined the Fulton Police Department, rising through the ranks until his retirement in 1981 as Acting Lieutenant. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and faithfully followed the NY Yankees. John was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Recommended for you