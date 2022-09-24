Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer.

 Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Blood) Abrams and went to Oswego County BOCES to become an LPN. She was an LPN at St. Luke’s Health Services until her retirement after 25 years of service. She later helped her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Koegel Sr. run their family business, Koegel Trucking.

