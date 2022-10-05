Joan Timperlake Maurer was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in New York to Helen and Herald Conklyn. She lived a life filled with love, family, friends, honor and excitement.
On Dec. 17, 2021, Joan Timperlake Maurer passed away peacefully in Arlington, VA, after a brief illness.
Joan, known to her family as “Mimi,” was the matriarch of the family whose absolute strength and resilience were best shown through the example she set for her three children, Edward, Roger and Cindy; her 8 grandchildren, Tara, Kimberly, Shena, Ganelle, Erin, Kyle, Preston, Samantha; and her 8 great-grandchildren.
Joan was raised in Staten Island, NY, and was proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage and her Catholic faith. Joan graduated from Tottenville HS and Margret Mead was her HS Principal. While in high school she met her loving husband, James (Tim) Timperlake. Joan and Tim married with Tim in the Navy and soon after World War II their great Navy family adventures began. Sadly Joan’s only brother Edward Thomas was killed in action during the battle for Iwo Jima.
Tim’s Navy career in the Submarine service took the family to numerous destinations where Joan showed her strong character raising their children throughout many long underwater deployments and against many obstacles. From being a Cub Scout Den Mother to Brownie Leader to building Kayaks in her living room and leading camping trips, she gave her children many adventures.
Sadly, Tim passed away at the age of 44. Joan continued to show her strength by entering the workforce as a single mother. Joan was awarded a BSN and was certified as a Registered Nurse. The nursing profession benefited from Joan’s caring nature and incredible intelligence. The care that she showed for her patients and their families was obvious to all. She became the Director of Michaud Nursing Home and she is remembered by those she worked with as whip smart, dedicated, hard-working and caring.
Joan met Bob Maurer, a Professor and Department Chair who was instrumental in the creation of the Environmental Program of Oswego University. They married and her second great adventure began as they traveled throughout American National Parks exploring the grander of geological formations. Bobbie and Mimi also spent many years traveling to her Aunt’s farm in Ireland. “Mimi” was the fun grandmother who wasn’t afraid to go on adventures; at age 45 became a qualified ocean SCUBA diver. She so loved her grandchildren and could often be found roller skating with them, baking doll cakes and always provided to all, unconditional love and support. Later in life when Bob sadly passed, she really loved to go Trout Fishing in bold mountain streams into her early nineties.
Mimi often knew when people needed her the most and never failed to give comforting words rooted in positive affirmation, love, and honesty. She is survived by her younger sister Marylyn, still living on Staten Island, NY.
Joan was an avid reader who often read 1-2 books a week even up until the age of 92. She had deep faith and was an active member of numerous Catholic congregations.
Joan will be buried with “Tim” and near her brother Ed’s grave at Arlington Cemetery with a future date to be announced.
