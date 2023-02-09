Joan Elizabeth Lavey

Joan Elizabeth Lavey

Joan Elizabeth Lavey was born on Friday, Oct. 7, 1932, in Oswego, NY. At the age of 90, on Feb. 8, 2023, she left this earth in peace, with strong faith, and her heart full of love.

She joins other loved ones in eternal rest. Her parents John and Mildred Conley, her sister Phyllis Maniccia, and her brother Jack Conley.

Recommended for you