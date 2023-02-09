Joan Elizabeth Lavey was born on Friday, Oct. 7, 1932, in Oswego, NY. At the age of 90, on Feb. 8, 2023, she left this earth in peace, with strong faith, and her heart full of love.
She joins other loved ones in eternal rest. Her parents John and Mildred Conley, her sister Phyllis Maniccia, and her brother Jack Conley.
Joan will join and be reunited with her daughter Diane and her son Timothy in Heaven. She will be remembered by her sons Robert and Richard Barker, as well as her precious daughter Kathleen Lavey, who told her mother I will love you forever.
Memories will be shared by daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her Golden Girls, and her Wednesday Hair Pyramid ladies…Zsa Zsa held you all close to her heart.
She will be laid to rest alongside of her beloved husband, Paul Lavey, in the Cremation Gardens at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A private burial will be in May, with warm weather, birds chirping, and Spring flowers blooming. The family thanks Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home for their arrangements.
Much appreciation from our family to Hospice of CNY Liverpool for the wonderful care. Hospice addresses medical and emotional needs, answers questions, soothes fears and worries for so many families and their loved ones.
Any gift given in memory of Joan…makes a difference for others.
Hospice of CNY is at 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Phone 315-634-1100
Paul never liked anyone to say goodbye. Simply say, “See you soon.” So to Joan…we will see you soon.
