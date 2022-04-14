Jessica I. Osborn, 89, of Oswego died Tuesday at St. Luke Health Services.

She was born in Fulton on September 27, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Anson J. and Helen E. Coatta Osborn.

Miss Osborn was a longtime Communicant of St. Mary’s Church.

She attended the Minetto Union School, Oswego High School and Rochester Business Institute.

Miss Osborn was a previous member of St. Mary’s Bridge Marathon, and St. Mary’s Women’s Club.

She had been employed at Sealright Corp. for four years and Barrett’s Insurance Agency for 37-1/2 years.

Her hobbies were bridge, reading and flowers.

She had been a member of the Oswego County Women’s Insurance Association when it was in existence.

Miss Osborn is survived by cousins, Charles (Cheryl) Annal, Irene (Frank) Krul, and Beverlee Starr.

Graveside Committal services will be held Tuesday April, 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church 107 West Seventh St. Oswego, NY 13126

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

