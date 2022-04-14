Jessica I. Osborn Apr 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica I. Osborn, 89, of Oswego died Tuesday at St. Luke Health Services.She was born in Fulton on September 27, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Anson J. and Helen E. Coatta Osborn.Miss Osborn was a longtime Communicant of St. Mary’s Church.She attended the Minetto Union School, Oswego High School and Rochester Business Institute.Miss Osborn was a previous member of St. Mary’s Bridge Marathon, and St. Mary’s Women’s Club.She had been employed at Sealright Corp. for four years and Barrett’s Insurance Agency for 37-1/2 years.Her hobbies were bridge, reading and flowers. She had been a member of the Oswego County Women’s Insurance Association when it was in existence.Miss Osborn is survived by cousins, Charles (Cheryl) Annal, Irene (Frank) Krul, and Beverlee Starr.Graveside Committal services will be held Tuesday April, 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Cemetery.There will be no calling hours.Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church 107 West Seventh St. Oswego, NY 13126Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Schedule for Oswego Summer Concert Series set Vaccinations urged as positive COVID-19 cases rise in county Common Council approves ‘Social District’ to begin June 1 Latest e-Edition April 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAustin John VashawPlanning for Harborfest’s return underwayState comptroller finds OCSD financial inaccuracies in latest auditFrances M. HoganLinda RichmondRosemary Pauldine ScullinStatements show calls made to CPS, concerns brought on by school staffVeronica A. BakerBarlow announces $4 million upgrade to city of Oswego hydroelectric facilityNeil F. Reidy Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes LOOKING FOR a private lot to put a 14x80 mobile 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible Jobs SEASONAL EMPLOYMENTThe Village of Pulaski is looking for two seasonal,experienced HELP NEEDED. Girl to do cleaning when needed. $15/hour to Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.