Jean M. Kingsley, 85, and a resident of East First Street, Oswego, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Collins and Viola Kath.
Jean was the wife of the late Donald F. Kingsley Sr., who died in 2006. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 28 years as the snack bar clerk at the Oswego Hospital. After retiring, Jean volunteered with the Human Concerns Center in Oswego. She was a long-time member of the Minetto Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Peggy (Roy) Arter, of Florida; three sons, Joseph (Catherine) Kingsley of Oswego, Donald (Jodi) Kingsley Jr., of Oswego, and Barry (Debi) Kingsley of Oswego; eight grandchildren, Jason Kingsley, Rachel Pickel, Katrina Spicer, Elizabeth Chavez, Paige Kingsley, Jesse Artelle, Sara Lyons, and Brad Lyons; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lori Kingsley; two grandchildren, David Kingsley, and Patrick Boyzuck; and a sister, Mary Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Minetto Methodist Church.
Spring burial will be in Minetto Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., in Oswego.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Minetto Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to bring a gift of food to the gathering after the funeral, which will be held at the Oswego Hibernians Lodge on Munn Street in Oswego. All are invited.
