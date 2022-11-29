Jaye Furlong O’Brien

Jaye Furlong O’Brien, 64, sits at the gathering table with her Mom and Dad, (Marjorie and Donovan Furlong), and many dear friends and relatives past. On Nov. 25, Jaye offered her final breath of love to Larry, Adam, Nathan, Daniel, and Emmett, her beloved siblings and extended families. 

Complications from chemotherapy won the day during her long and courageous fight with Breast Cancer. She hit that 5 percent chance though, making one last trip home with her family through her faith in Christ. She sampled her favorite dessert and some cranberry on her last Thanksgiving meal but Jesus was her true banquet in life. 

