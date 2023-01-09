Janet N. Salmonsen, 80, of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Janet retired from Oswego County Boces, Mexico, where she worked as a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant. Janet was described as a cross stitch fanatic. Family and friends received and cherish many of her wonderfully finished pieces. She would also voluntarily crochet countless blankets for Oswego County OBGYN practice helping participate in the Baby of the Month (a program where new parents received a gift basket.) Janet loved traveling to Cross Lake, NY, and attending several extra-curricular and sporting events to cheer on her grandchildren. She was also a Phase 10 card shark and loved teaching the game to her grandchildren. Janet is survived by her 4 children: Darlene (Jeffrey) Scheidt of PA, Todd Salmonsen of Fulton, Drene (Chris) Nacey of Oswego, Dorene (Rod) Stoutenger of Fulton; her brother Richard Greco of Fulton; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Svitlana) Scheidt, Jeremy (Shealene) Scheidt, Chelsea (David) Brooks, Jonathan Nacey, Timothy Nacey, Dakota Stoutenger and Breanna Stoutenger; great-grandchildren: Easton, Colson, Hayden and Sophia. Calling Hours will be conducted 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be held privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The family would like to take a moment to thank all of Janet’s caregivers at her doctors’ offices and hospital. Their compassionate care will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association PO Box 295, Hamburg, NY 14075 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101/www.stjude.org;.
