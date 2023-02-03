Jane Heisler Feb 3, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jane Heisler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jane Heisler, 93, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital.She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of late Frederick and Beatrice Barton Heisler.Ms. Heisler had retired from the City of Oswego Water Department. She had been a long time Communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.Ms. Heisler is survived by two nephews, Gary Garahan of Rock Hill, South Carlina, and Mike Tighe of Shaker Heights.She was predeceased by two sisters Marion Garahan and Francis Tighe.Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at noon at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.There are no calling hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now City GOP endorses candidates Mayor Barlow announces mural competition to further beautify east side community garden Latest e-Edition February 3, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAfter many delays, indoor waterpark is almost readyOswego schools superintendent quitsRichard J. ‘Dick’ MurphyPanel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf courseOswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attackCircus comes to Oswego CountyFormer councilor challenges Fulton mayorMelissa MarieFulton schools try new approach to disciplineOneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes COLLEGE STUDENTS attractive 3 bdroom apartment located in Oswego NY. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
