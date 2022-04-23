Jane Hall Holliday, 90, passed away April 10, 2022, in Georgia. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Willard and Katharine (Kingsford) Hall.
She was predeceased by her brother, Willard Hall, and his wife, Marti Hall; and her cousin, Katherine Kingsford.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Katharine (Joe Malone) Kintz of Oswego; her son, James (Paula) Holliday of Cartersville, Georgia; her grandchildren Ellen AuClair, Morgan (Carlos) Rivera, and James Holliday; and great-grandchildren, Ian AuClair, Isla AuClair, Layla Rivera, and Diego Rivera.
Jane graduated with a degree in economics from William Smith College in Geneva, and received her Master’s Degree from SUNY-Oswego. Following graduation, she taught elementary school for several years in Geneva, NY, and Akron, NY.
Jane was a life-long lover of horses. After teaching, she bought a horse farm in Jamestown, NY, where she trained American Saddlebred Horses, taught riding lessons, and made lasting connections in the community. She showed her horses in many places, including the World’s Fair.
Jane sold her farm in 1989, and returned to Oswego where she worked in real estate and as a bus driver for CENTRO. In her free time, she was an enthusiastic bridge player and golfer.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 120 West 5th St., Oswego, NY or at www.resoswego.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
