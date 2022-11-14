James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry. James is survived by his children Terry (Stanley) Falise of Oswego, James (Paula) Perry of Connecticut, Jill Winterhalt of Florida, Mary (Jeffrey) Gordon of Oswego, Paul (Jean) Perry of Oswego, and Lori (John) Hunt of Illinois; grandchildren Michelle, Jamie, Michael, Brian, Katherine, Erica, Raymond, Joshua, Samantha, Tess, Steven, Ryan, and Lauren; and great-grandchildren Graham, Cy, Samuel, Estelle, Sloan, Preston, Josephine, and Penelope.
James served in the US Air Force in Germany post World War II, installing telephone systems and providing vital radio communications in preparation for the Berlin Airlift. At Tempelhof base he even found time to develop rather impressive figure skating skills. After the war, James came to Oswego and met his future wife Shirley at a local soda fountain shop. Together, they built their lives here in Oswego raising their six children.
James, fondly known as “Perry,” began an electrical trade career as an apprentice electrician, later becoming a journeyman lineman working out of IBEW Local 1249 in Syracuse. Respect for his abilities advanced him steadily through the ranks of foreman, general foreman, and superintendent, running some of the biggest transmission line projects in NY State and beyond. Eventually he became President of the union, assistant Business Manager, and ultimately, as Administrator of the Insurance & Pension Funds, his leadership benefitted the lives and retirement of many union workers.
For many years James was a member of St. Mary’s Church, as well as St. Paul’s bible study and rosary groups. James cherished spending time with family, traveling, and maintaining his lovely home and grounds. He was skilled at billiards and playing cards, and he enjoyed his butter pecan ice cream while watching Blue Bloods.
The funeral mass will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd, Oswego, for anyone wishing to attend. Other services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
