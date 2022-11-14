James Winterhalt

James Winterhalt

James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry. James is survived by his children Terry (Stanley) Falise of Oswego, James (Paula) Perry of Connecticut, Jill Winterhalt of Florida, Mary (Jeffrey) Gordon of Oswego, Paul (Jean) Perry of Oswego, and Lori (John) Hunt of Illinois; grandchildren Michelle, Jamie, Michael, Brian, Katherine, Erica, Raymond, Joshua, Samantha, Tess, Steven, Ryan, and Lauren; and great-grandchildren Graham, Cy, Samuel, Estelle, Sloan, Preston, Josephine, and Penelope.

James served in the US Air Force in Germany post World War II, installing telephone systems and providing vital radio communications in preparation for the Berlin Airlift. At Tempelhof base he even found time to develop rather impressive figure skating skills. After the war, James came to Oswego and met his future wife Shirley at a local soda fountain shop. Together, they built their lives here in Oswego raising their six children.

