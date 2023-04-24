James Patrick Doran (age 75) “went gently into that goodnight” on Jan. 21, 2023, with loved ones at his bedside. James was born June 10, 1947, and grew up in North Syracuse, graduating in 1964. He attended LeMoyne College and graduated in 1968 with a B.S. in Chemistry/Microbiology. In 1975 he achieved an M.A. in Biology from Syracuse University. James was employed as a Laboratory Chemist and then as Plant Manager at the Oswego Treatment Facility for the Metropolitan Water Board, from 1969-2001. He married Susan Elizabeth Roemer Aug. 9, 1969 and lived in Hannibal, NY, for 33 years. They have 2 children: Gweneth Roemer Doran (Charles Edward Wheeler) and Jeffrey Wadsworth Doran (Kelly Ann Gorman) and 5 grandchildren: Sarah Jane, Charles Marsden, David James Wheeler, and Joseph Rey and Caleb Hollis Doran. James is also survived by his brothers Michael and Daniel Doran, several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
James fought a valiant battle against many illnesses. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren grow. He was thrilled that this fall Joseph will attend LeMoyne College and Sarah go to Old Dominion College in VA. James was a loyal friend and devoted parent. He was a faithful Presbyterian Elder of the First United Church of Fulton. He and Susan participated in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of America, and community youth events. From 1998 into the 2000s, they welcomed 6 teenage men into their home who were seeking stability. Several others came and went who lacked temporary summer housing. Jim was the quiet, strong, humorous, understanding Dad they needed; the best example of an upstanding husband and father. His hobbies were model trains, vegetable gardening, fishing, and reading. He was a font of knowledge in general; and knew every detail of American history, especially the Civil War and both world wars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.