James “Gary” LeRoy, 80, a resident of County Route 4 in the Town of Scriba, passed away Sunday in Oswego.
Gary was born in New York City, the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Wheeler) LeRoy. He had lived in the Oswego area for most of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for a variety of area businesses.
Gary was a motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed being on the road. When not on the road, you could find him tinkering in his shed, or feeding the birds and chasing off the squirrels.
He is survived by his wife, Ann (Forbes) LeRoy of Scriba; three daughters, Rebecca Chambers of Middleburg, Florida, Jennifer (Vincent Ecke) Hamilton of Oswego, and Jacqueline (David) Herring of Liverpool; four sisters, Virginia (Robert) Gellert of Liverpool, Ellen (Steve) Simoneau of Mexico, Carol (Tim) O’Gorman of Tennessee; and Judy (Mike) Simoneau of Scriba; two brothers, Walter LeRoy of Ohio, and Raymond LeRoy of Florida; five grandchildren, Jessica, Josh, Max, Cameron, and Sean; one great-grandson, Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Michael Ladd and Frankie LeRoy; and a brother, Thomas LeRoy.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
