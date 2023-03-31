James Edward Walsh, 87, a former resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on March 20, 2023, in Port Angeles, Washington, with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Phillip J. and Hazel F. Proud Walsh.
Captain Walsh proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from September 1958 to March 1966. He received his Officer Flight Training in Pensacola, Florida. He was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina, before being deployed as an aviator to Vietnam, where he accomplished numerous missions. Captain Walsh was awarded the Good Conduct medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and National Defense medals to his credit.
During his career as a commercial airline pilot, he worked for Frontier Airlines and Continental Airlines where he provided exceptional service and dedication from 1967 until his retirement in 1996.
Jim was very active in his local VFW chapter #4760 and was always happy to help and support fellow veterans in the community. Not only was he a proud patriot, but an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.
Jim was most happy at home. He enjoyed observing the nature surrounding his home, including the birds and active wildlife. He also enjoyed keeping up with new technology and using the computer and internet to search and learn on the world wide web.
Survived by, his wife of 60 years, the former Margaret E. Heagerty of Port Angeles, Washington; daughter, Maureen, and her husband Larry Bottom of Willow Park, Texas; two grandsons, Tyler J. Bottom of Chicago, Illinois, and Kyle and his wife Caitlyn Bottom of Aledo, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brady, and Brett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael David Walsh on July 13, 1963, and his sisters, Mary Ravas and Betty Ravas.
Visitation will be held at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 3-5 p.m.
Committal services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at noon at All Saint’s Mausoleum in St. Peter Cemetery with Rev. Richard Morisette presiding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the VFW Post #4760, 169 Washington St. Sequim, Washington, 98382, or your local food bank.
