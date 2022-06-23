Jacqueline Anne (Coyer) Grulich, 87, of Oswego passed away Tuesday, June 14 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Louise Decker Coyer.
Mrs. Grulich was a life resident of Oswego and graduated from Oswego State with a teaching degree. For 35 years, she taught at Minetto School and enjoyed the staff and students she worked with. Her other hobbies included knitting, quilting, reading, collecting antiques, gardening and being a “dog mom” to Princess. Most important in her life was her family. They spent many happy and memorable times together, enjoying laughing, sharing stories, summers at Moon Beach, holidays, dinners out and cooking new recipes.
She was the widow of Robert Grulich, who died in 2005.
Jackie is survived by one daughter, Michele Anderson Griswold of Metamora, Michigan, and one son, Michael Anderson of Oswego; a brother, William (Phyllis) Coyer; a sister, Jane (William) Condon; grandchildren Devin Krukowski, Jonathan Griswold, Caitlin Griswold, Scott Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Meghan Anderson; and four great-grandchildren Paige, Micah, Lucy and Cooper.
Our mom/grandma will be missed forever and our hearts will never be as full without her here with us. But her spirit, humor and kindness will live on through the memories of her friends and family. She will never be forgotten.
There are no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Oswego County Humane Society 29 W. Seneca St. Oswego, NY 13126 in Jackie Grulich’s name.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
