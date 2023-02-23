Irene L. “Beanie” Hyde, 71, a resident of County Route 1 in the town of Scriba, passed away Wednesday, at her home.
Irene was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Rae and Joan (Upcraft) Hyde Sr. She was a life resident of the area.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 9:27 pm
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the Bursar’s Office at SUNY Oswego. She had previously worked at the Oswego County Department of Social Services and at Sampson’s General Store.
She was an active member of Lycoming Methodist Church, where she served as financial secretary, and was involved in the TOPS program.
Irene had many hobbies. She loved crochet, word searches, gardening, camping with family, and reading. She also enjoyed travelling on senior citizens trips with her friends.
She is survived by two brothers, Eric (Laura) Hyde of Oswego, and Bruce (Kimberly) Hyde of Oswego; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hyde of Oswego; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Rae “Butch” Hyde Jr., and Duane Hyde; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Hyde.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lycoming Methodist Church.
Spring burial will be in North Scriba Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lycoming Methodist Church; or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
