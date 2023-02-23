Irene L. ‘Beanie’ Hyde

Irene L. “Beanie” Hyde, 71, a resident of County Route 1 in the town of Scriba, passed away Wednesday, at her home.

Irene was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Rae and Joan (Upcraft) Hyde Sr. She was a life resident of the area.

