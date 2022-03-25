Iona M. Weaver Mar 25, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Iona M. Weaver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Iona M. Weaver died peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Erin, New York. on March 10, 1933, to Lawrence and Erma (Rosekrans) Leonard.Surviving are her children, Teddi Vickery (Paul), Judy Ledbetter (Phill), Jim Weaver (Deb), siblings, Joan Bailey and Onalee Hartman.She was predeceased by her siblings, Beverly Fridie, Rodney Leonard, and James Leonard. She spent most of her life in Phoenix, New York, with some time in Richmond, Virginia.There are no funeral services or calling hours.Donations in Iona’s name may be made to St. Luke - John Foster Burden Fund, 299 East River Road, Oswego, NY 13126Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton BOE discusses budget figures and projections Spring Family Fun Festival slated for April 2 in Fulton Mayor Barlow’s ‘Social District’ aims to help many local businesses this summer Latest e-Edition March 24, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego man arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a childOn the fire at CenterPointe ApartmentsBrewerton couple arrested for theft over $1 millionRudy’s Returns: Local restaurant coming back for 76th year of operationNew wrestling building is the house the community of Fulton builtDawn Marie NorrisBetty ‘Becky’ ShamboOCSD continues to discuss restructuring, hiring new employeesKathleen G. DitoroBarlow proposes creation of downtown ‘Social District’ in Oswego Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible FOR RENT. Efficiency Apt. for rent, furnished, utilities included. Cars 14' OLD Town canoe. Good condition, includes drop-in center seats Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.