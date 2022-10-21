Helen V. Lehmann, 97, was promoted to glory Oct. 18 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Helen was born June 29, 1925, in Oswego, New York, to the late William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey.
Helen love to share her family stories sitting at the kitchen table while sharing a cup of coffee or tea. Her door was always open for company. Helen attended Oswego high school.
Helen married her sweetheart and love of her life Ernest (Ernie) Lehmann April 29, 1949, they were blessed with three sons, Walter, Ernest, and Robert.
Helen loved being a Boy Scout den mother. She was a member of the Salvation Army. She loved to help roll all the pennies from the Christmas kettles.
Other hobbies Helen had were tending to her garden, and she loved flowers as well. Helen also loved to crochet, and her blankets were the best. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her son, Walter (Gail) Lehmann; her sister, Hazel Dopp; her daughter-in-law Judy Lehmann; her six grandchildren Susan (Jeff) Pratt, Rob (Kristin) Lehmann, William (Jacqueline) Lehmann, Christina (Daniel) Lehmann-Griffin, Steven (Jennifer) Lehmann and Theodore Lehmann.
Helen also had 10 great-grandchildren, Peter Griffin, Joshua Lehmann, Jacob Lehmann, Teagan Griffin, Adrianne Lehmann, Bailey Pratt, Jackson Lehmann, Bennett Lehman, Eleanor Lehmann, and Emerick Lehmann; and several nieces and nephews that she loved like her own.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Ernie; her two sons, Bobby and Ernie; and siblings Gladys Vanhorn, Clarence Bailey, Raymond Bailey, Herbert Bailey, Edna Burza, Esther Rice, Edith McQuaid, Frank Bailey and William Bailey.
Helen will we be remembered by her beautiful smile, devotion to God, her amazing humor, selflessness and unconditional love for her family.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
