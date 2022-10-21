Helen V. Lehmann

Helen V. Lehmann, 97, was promoted to glory Oct. 18 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Helen was born June 29, 1925, in Oswego, New York, to the late William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey.

Helen love to share her family stories sitting at the kitchen table while sharing a cup of coffee or tea. Her door was always open for company. Helen attended Oswego high school.

