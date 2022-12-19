Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards

Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards

Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards, 89, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. She was known to her friends and family as Marie, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the ninth of ten children born to Louis and Agnes Jodway in Bundyville, NY.

After high school she married the late John Orville Richards in 1951. They settled in Fulton where they raised their five children. After retirement, they spent their summers in Adams, NY, and their winters in Merritt Island, FL. Recently, Marie resided at the Towpath Towers in Fulton.

