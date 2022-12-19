Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards, 89, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. She was known to her friends and family as Marie, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the ninth of ten children born to Louis and Agnes Jodway in Bundyville, NY.
After high school she married the late John Orville Richards in 1951. They settled in Fulton where they raised their five children. After retirement, they spent their summers in Adams, NY, and their winters in Merritt Island, FL. Recently, Marie resided at the Towpath Towers in Fulton.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. John and Marie raised their family in the Catholic faith and were members of the then Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton. She will always be remembered for her “can do” attitude, her beautiful, multiple flower gardens, her love of the small wild animals/birds that she “adopted” and fed, and for how she welcomed (and fed) all guests at her home.
She is survived by her children, Dianne (Robert) Hopkins of Rockledge, FL, Cindy (Jeff) Germain of Bayview, Idaho, Jeane (Dean) Ganskop of Williamson, NY, and Fred (Heather Livingston) Richards of Oswego; her daughter-in-law, Diane Zeller of Oswego; her grandchildren, Donnie (Charlene) Wilcox, Julie (Mike Augustinowicz) Wilcox, Laura (Sonny) Chausse Richards, John E. (Sarah Farney) Richards, John Ryan (Chanel) Germain, Kyle (Stefanie) Germain, Dean M (Megan) Ganskop, Jeana (Andrew) Mills, Joshua Ganskop; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Jodway and Ellen Richards; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John O. Richards, her son, John L Richards, her parents, and her nine siblings.
The Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto, NY.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Flowers are welcome, but if you’d prefer to make a donation in her memory, please donate to your local Humane Society.
