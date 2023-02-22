Helen M. Allen, 90, formerly of Fulton and currently of Mexico, NY, passed peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 17, surrounded by her family. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late James and Helen (La Paige) Burden. Mrs. Allen was a lifetime resident of Fulton until recently moving to Mexico, NY, to be closer to family. Helen had previously worked at General Electric, Syracuse, NY, for 7 years and Eagle Comtronics, Liverpool, NY, for 15 years. She enjoyed golfing, poker, and playing bridge. Helen was not one for frivolous things like greeting cards and flowers, but she would always welcome a lucky scratch off card as a gift. She liked camping and wintering in Florida. Helen was a longtime member of the 1st Methodist Church, Palermo, NY. She also loved being a part of the Towpath Morning Turning Stone Bus Group. Helen was a joiner — if there was a club she thought would be fun she would join. Mrs. Allen was pre-deceased by her husband Theodore Allen in 2004. She is survived by their 5 children: Thea (John) Stoughtenger of Lorraine, NY; Sibyl (Mike Heath) Barrows of Fulton, NY; Terrance (Patty Beck) Allen of Vermillion, NY; Scott (Becky) Allen of FL.; and Todd (Dana) Allen of Pennellville, NY; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 with Rev. John Canorro officiating. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Due to allergies endured by the family and Mrs. Allen during her life she requested that there be no flowers present at her funeral. However as always a dollar and dream scratch off card would always be welcome in her memory.
