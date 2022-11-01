Helen D. Metcalf, 79, of Minetto, passed on Oct. 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Oswego, Helen was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (McGann) Schaffer.
Helen was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She met and married her husband of 60 years, Thomas W. Metcalf Sr., and raised their children in Minetto.
She was employed by Marine Midland Bank after graduating from high school and later pursued a career in education. Helen worked as a teacher’s aide for the Oswego City School District. She loved her job at Minetto Elementary where she remained for over 30 years.
Helen loved her family and took great pride and enjoyment in taking care of them. She had great faith and attended mass regularly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto.
Helen is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband Thomas Sr., her son Thomas W. (Tamara) Metcalf Jr. of Wolcott, their children Nicole (Stephen) Mitchell, one great-grandchild on the way, and Matthew (fiancé Kelly Hurley) Metcalf, her daughter Michele (Anthony Jr.) Petrelli of Baldwinsville, and their sons Stephen (fiancé Elizabeth Wisely) Petrelli, John Petrelli, Garrett Petrelli, and Anthony R. Petrelli. She also leaves behind her brother William Schaffer of Oswego, sisters Michele (James) Colloca of Oswego, and Lorraine (George) Loomis of Trinity NC, and a special group of lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her beloved brother Paul.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Helen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
