Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace.
Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained as a top turret gunner on B24 aircraft, and later became a flight engineer. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Harold followed his enterprising spirit and became a partner in a grocery store business. Eventually, he would purchase the grocery store on Main Street in Fair Haven, NY, and relocated his family there. In March of 1955, the store and their home burned to the ground in a block fire. Committed to the community of Fair Haven, Harold rebuilt the store. In later years, transitioning from the sale of the store, Harold became a licensed real estate and insurance broker. This remained his passion until he retired. His son, Robert, took over the insurance business and merged with other insurance businesses to become what is now known as Eastern Shore Associates. Harold and his wife grew a successful real estate business in Oswego and Cayuga Counties known as Century 21 H&C Wallace Realty.
Harold was dedicated to God, country, family, and community. He was a man of great faith and served the First United Methodist Church in Oswego for many years. After his wife died, he moved closer to his daughter Janet and joined the Hope Community Lutheran Church.
In his earlier years, Harold served in the Fair Haven Fire department, Bay Betterment Association, and was a member of the American Legion. Harold always felt that giving back to the community was an integral part of one’s character.
Harold was predeceased by his wife, Carol King Wallace, his brother Edwin Wallace, Sister Beverly Kushel, and son-in-law Gary Cooper.
He is survived by his loving children, Kathryn Wallace, Janet Cooper, Greg (Terese) Wallace, Robert (Theresa) Wallace, Elizabeth (John) McCormick, and Michael McCormick, son-in-law. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Melissa Wheeler, Gary Cooper, Kathryn Pulver, Becky Filkins, Jessica Freda, Matthew McCormick, Rachel McCormick Wynia, Stephani Wallace, and Ian Wallace. He also is survived by several great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Springbrook Cemetery in Sterling. For those wishing to make contributions in Harold’s name they may do so by contributing to the Hope Community Lutheran Church fund at PO Box 59, 6847 Main St., Red Creek, NY. Arrangements in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com
