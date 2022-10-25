Harold Lloyd Wallace

Harold Lloyd Wallace

Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. 

Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII.  He was trained as a top turret gunner on B24 aircraft, and later became a flight engineer. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Harold followed his enterprising spirit and became a partner in a grocery store business.  Eventually, he would purchase the grocery store on Main Street in Fair Haven, NY, and relocated his family there.  In March of 1955, the store and their home burned to the ground in a block fire.  Committed to the community of Fair Haven, Harold rebuilt the store.  In later years, transitioning from the sale of the store, Harold became a licensed real estate and insurance broker.  This remained his passion until he retired. His son, Robert, took over the insurance business and merged with other insurance businesses to become what is now known as Eastern Shore Associates. Harold and his wife grew a successful real estate business in Oswego and Cayuga Counties known as Century 21 H&C Wallace Realty.

Recommended for you