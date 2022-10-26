Harold A. Hurlbut

Harold A. Hurlbut, 79, life resident of Mexico, NY, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on Feb. 4, 1943 in Oswego, NY, to the late Harold C. and Dorothy Fox Hurlbut.

He was a 1961 Graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. Harold worked as a Mechanic, working for the Central Square School District for 10 years and Owned and Operated Hurlbut Automotive Repair in Mexico, NY, for 40 years.

