Harold A. Hurlbut, 79, life resident of Mexico, NY, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on Feb. 4, 1943 in Oswego, NY, to the late Harold C. and Dorothy Fox Hurlbut.
He was a 1961 Graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. Harold worked as a Mechanic, working for the Central Square School District for 10 years and Owned and Operated Hurlbut Automotive Repair in Mexico, NY, for 40 years.
He enjoyed NASCAR, Local Dirt Track Racing, snowmobiling, and traveling with family. He loved fast cars. Harold enjoyed and supported Christmas in Mexico.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Heidi Hurlbut; and his sister, Geraldine Bannister.
Harold is survived by, his wife of 55 years, Doanne Struwing Hurlbut; his daughter, Lara (Michael) Ellis, of Springfield, MO; his son, Geoffrey (Kaitlyn) Hurlbut of Evansville, IN; granddaughter, Hadley R. Hurlbut, of Evansville, IN; his sisters, Nancy Luger, of Alfred, NY ,and Betty (Paul) Eddy, of Averill Park, NY; his brothers, David Hurlbut, of Mexico, NY, Gary (Gail) Hurlbut of Mexico, NY, and James (Jeanette) Hurlbut, of Mexico, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from Harter Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY. Harold will be laid to rest in Mexico Village Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Following services, there will be a reception at the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Harold’s memory to Mexico Operation Reindeer or the Tin Shop of the Mexico Historical Society.
