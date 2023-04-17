Harlean M. (Carlson) Przywara, 89, of Liverpool passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10, 1933, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Frank and Marion (Mayer) Carlson, Sr. After meeting the love of her life, Michael, who was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Connecticut, later married and the two settled in Oswego, NY, Michael’s hometown. Harlean worked for General Electric, and later worked, and retired as a cook from the Oswego City School District. She was an excellent knitter, and made many hats, scarves, mittens, and afghans for family and friends. Harlean enjoyed watching Syracuse University sports (her son’s Alma Mater) and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Along with her parents, Harlean was predeceased by her husband Michael, brothers, Frank Jr, Gus Carlson, and her sister, Amelia Jocis, all of Connecticut.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Lisa) Przywara of Clay, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service in celebration of Harlean’s life will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, NY. Family and friends may call from 3:45-5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. She will be entombed on Thursday beside her beloved husband Michael at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego, NY.
