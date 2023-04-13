Gwendolyn Geraldine Kelley

Gwendolyn Geraldine Kelley

Gwendolyn Geraldine Kelley slipped peacefully from this life on April 10, 2023, following a brief illness.

Gwennie was born May 23, 1919, in Enosburg Falls, Vermont, the daughter of Frank and Eva (Hadd) Erwin. Her dad’s business as a creamery manager entailed lots of transfers but, when she was 12, they settled down in Fort Covington, NY. At about that time her cousin, Helen, whom she came to regard as a sister, came to live with them. Both graduated from the Fort Covington High School in 1937.

Recommended for you