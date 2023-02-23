Geraldine M. Davis, 96, formerly of Oswego and Florida, and of Fulton, NY, since 2006, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, peacefully in Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Davis was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Weber) Familo. She was a member of the Dante Alghieri, and bowled on the Familo Plumbing and Heating Team. In her mid-fifty’s she volunteered at the Oswego YMCA in the senior physical fitness program where she taught aerobics. Gerry found such enjoyment in teaching seniors, that she also volunteered and taught aerobics at the Ladies Home in Oswego. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, and a member of their Altar Rosary Society and Golden Agers. In her younger years Mrs. Davis was also an incredibly talented seamstress. Gerry was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Harold “Jim” Davis. Mrs. Davis was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile and wonderful laugh that you could also see in her “smiling” eyes. Mrs. Davis is survived by her 2 children: Jean (Fred) Cavalier of Fulton, Michael (Gayle) Davis of Oswego; her sisters: Mary Sugar of Fulton, Carol Alfieri of Minetto, and Patricia Squitieri of Florida. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Keith Cavalier of Fulton, Kareen (Steve) Dexter of Fulton; Brian (Tracey) Cavalier of Fulton; Amy (Dan) Cheron of Canada; Lisa (Will) Lentlie of MA, great-grandchildren Kevin Cavalier, Ethan Dexter, Nolan Dexter, Jordan Cavalier, Kacey (John) Coe, Allison Cheron, Paul Cheron, and her great-great-grandchildren Brynlee and Revson Coe. Gerry was also predeceased by her siblings Lawrence Familo, Joseph Familo, Thomas Familo, and Joan Calkins. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc, 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.
