Gerald “Gerry” J. Gibeau, 77; of Schenectady, NY passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side after enduring a short illness. Gerry was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Mildred (Williams) Ungleich and Osias Leonard Gibeau. He was a past resident of New Hampshire, Fort Plain, NY for 19 years prior to moving to Schenectady, NY 3 years ago. Gerry was a United States Veteran having served in the Army 101st Airbourne from 1962 to 1965. He was a graduate of Earlville High School and later had graduated from college with bachelor’s degree in accounting. Gerry was a retired Auditor with the Department of Transportation/Office of Inspector General, Cambridge, MA. He was an avid deer hunter and a 50 year Disabled American Veteran member. Gerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 26 years: Margaret “Peggie” Gibeau of Schenectady, NY; his children: Michael (Therese) Gibeau of Loudonville, NY; Rene (Jeffrey) Willey of Sharon Springs, NY, Audra Gibeau-Passonno of Delanson, NY; his step-children: Jaclyn Crowley of Nashua, NH and John Carroll Jr., of Winchendon, MA; 10 grandchildren: Andrew (Alexandria) Willey, Keith Willey, Patrick (Brenda) Willey, Nicholas Passonno, Justin Gibeau, Victoria Passonno, Jason Gibeau, Andrew Crowley, Gabriel Carroll, Emily Rose Crowley and great grandchildren: Aubree and Austin Willey, his sister Brenda and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Gerry was pre-deceased by his brother Philip Gibeau. Calling Hours will be held 10 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, May 2nd at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A Graveside Service and Burial will follow Monday 1230 PM at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY with Military Honors given by the NYS Honor Guard.
