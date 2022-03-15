George L. Waters “Jerry”, 80, of Oswego, passed on March 11, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.
Born and raised in Oswego, George was the son of the late John and Alice (Cook) Waters.
George was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 when he was honorably discharged. George worked at Alcan for more than 35 years as a Forman in the Cold Mill. He retired from Alcan in 1997. George was a lifetime member of the local Elks Club and a member of the local VFW 5585. George enjoyed making trips to the casino with his wife and especially enjoyed playing craps. He loved to travel and enjoyed sports of all kinds from NASCAR to Syracuse Basketball and everything in between. George was a dog lover, who had a passion for helping all dogs in need. Through the years he and Rosetta adopted 23 dogs and provided them with a loving home.
George is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rosetta (Mumford) Waters, brothers Frederick Waters of Oswego and Alan Waters of Oswego, sister Natalie Waters of Oswego, sisters in law Monica Waters of Florida and Debbie Waters of Oswego, several nieces and nephews, and three beloved dogs Sammy, DeVe, and Bella.
In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his siblings Darol Bowerson, Mary Ellen Matott, Robert Waters, Sheila Demm, Paula LaBouef, Lawrence Waters, Ronald Waters, David Waters, and Britt Waters.
Per George’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service is being planned for the spring with Military Honors in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. The date and time for the service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in George’s name to either the Oswego County SPCA www.oswegocountyspca.org/donate or Paws Across Oswego County at 2035 County Route 1, Oswego NY.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
