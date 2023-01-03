Our beloved George Helmut Koenig left us on Dec. 30 at the age of 84 after a brief and intense illness. The son of German immigrants, George grew up in Bergenfield, NJ, with his two brothers.

He attended Middlebury College, where he earned a BA and MA in German, and later another Master’s degree in Spanish. He taught at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis while working toward his PhD in German at the University of Maryland. It was in Annapolis where he met his wife Heike, who had come to the US to work “for just one year.” They were married for 57 years.

