Our beloved George Helmut Koenig left us on Dec. 30 at the age of 84 after a brief and intense illness. The son of German immigrants, George grew up in Bergenfield, NJ, with his two brothers.
He attended Middlebury College, where he earned a BA and MA in German, and later another Master’s degree in Spanish. He taught at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis while working toward his PhD in German at the University of Maryland. It was in Annapolis where he met his wife Heike, who had come to the US to work “for just one year.” They were married for 57 years.
George and Heike moved to Oswego in 1968 when George began teaching German at SUNY Oswego. He retired in 2000 and enjoyed reading, gardening, travel, cross-country skiing, hiking, and canoeing. He also volunteered with the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County, Save Oswego’s Historic Sites, the Oswego Tree Stewards, and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum on the restoration crew and as a tour guide.
George had an abiding love for music, languages, and learning. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, a brilliant teacher, and a devoted friend. He is survived by his wife Heike, daughter Monica Hahn, son Philip Koenig, brother Henry Koenig, son-in-law Sam McKenna, and grandchildren Lily Hahn, Precious Hahn, Ian McKenna, and Colin McKenna.
Per George’s wishes, there will be no formal memoral ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that their friends honor George’s memory with donations to Amnesty International USA.
Arrangements are in the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.
